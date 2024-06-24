Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,367. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

