Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

Shares of CRWD remained flat at $380.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,556,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

