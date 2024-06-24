Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 37.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 26,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 42,896 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.68 on Monday, reaching $42.17. 2,966,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,309. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

