Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VB traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.70. 321,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

