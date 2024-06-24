Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,641,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 26.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,024. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

