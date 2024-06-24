Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 137.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.1 %

MercadoLibre stock traded down $17.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,582.86. 222,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,825. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,591.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,605.86. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

