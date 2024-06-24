Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 118.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 351,396 shares during the period.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance
LABU stock traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.95. 2,007,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.99.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
