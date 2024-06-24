Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,673 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 211.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,463,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,860,031. The stock has a market cap of $261.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

