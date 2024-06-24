Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $209.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.85. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.