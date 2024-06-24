Toncoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.21 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $7.38 or 0.00012458 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $25.21 billion and approximately $413.63 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,658.76 or 1.00658159 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00077208 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,051,771 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,028,383.649325 with 2,458,277,019.781575 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.35391055 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 430 active market(s) with $300,799,596.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

