TMX Group (TSE:X) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.12

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$38.12 and last traded at C$37.97, with a volume of 53700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on shares of TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The firm has a market cap of C$10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.64.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In related news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

