Tigress Financial Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $270.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $238.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an in-line rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $212.53 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.36 and its 200 day moving average is $167.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. American Trust lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 618,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $104,036,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.