The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 2.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.08. 7,376,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605,866. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average of $200.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

