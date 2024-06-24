Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 2,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.01. 63,029,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,980,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $583.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

