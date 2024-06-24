Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TBNK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TBNK

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBNK opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.