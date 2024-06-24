Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 803,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 911,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

TERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $477.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -0.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $856,009.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,152.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,840,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after buying an additional 997,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,307,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 159,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 578,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 664,076 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

