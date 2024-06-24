Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TENX opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $61.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.72). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

