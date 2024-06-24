Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $773,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

