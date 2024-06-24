TD Securities Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$235.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$183.89.

TRI opened at C$226.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$225.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$211.56. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$163.01 and a 12-month high of C$242.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. The firm has a market cap of C$101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.23. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0831533 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

In other news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,606.16. In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total value of C$98,292.00. Also, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,606.16. Insiders sold 1,117 shares of company stock valued at $186,397 in the last three months. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

