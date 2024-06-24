Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance
TARO opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $45.76.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $164.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.56%.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
