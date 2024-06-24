Taiko Price Down 17.7% This Week (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00002992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a total market cap of $113.73 million and approximately $38.84 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Taiko has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Taiko Profile
Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,317,712 coins. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.
Buying and Selling Taiko
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars.
