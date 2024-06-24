Taiko Price Down 17.7% This Week (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00002992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a total market cap of $113.73 million and approximately $38.84 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Taiko has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,317,712 coins. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,304,601 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.74290131 USD and is down -13.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $28,646,529.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

