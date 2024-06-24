T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 122.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.33% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,358,000. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,926,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,540,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,150,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3,904.7% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 546,585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,451. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

