Supreme’s (SUP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Supreme Price Performance
SUP stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.90). 463,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,550. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.59. Supreme has a 1-year low of GBX 87 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of £174.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69.
