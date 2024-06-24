Supreme’s (SUP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Supreme Price Performance

SUP stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.90). 463,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,550. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.59. Supreme has a 1-year low of GBX 87 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of £174.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69.

About Supreme

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

