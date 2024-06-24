Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $850.22 and last traded at $850.28. 2,154,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,620,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $905.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $837.95 and a 200 day moving average of $728.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

