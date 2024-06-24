Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading 5% Higher

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 750,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,224,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMMT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of -1.02.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,095,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

