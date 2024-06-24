Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.37. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $118.87 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

