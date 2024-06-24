Substratum Price Reaches $0.0002 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009201 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,208.79 or 0.99978240 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00074556 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://substratum.net."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

