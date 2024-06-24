Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Stratus Properties Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STRS opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.98 million, a P/E ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $29.99.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
