Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.98 million, a P/E ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

About Stratus Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRS. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

