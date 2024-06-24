StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $108.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.71. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $202.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth $407,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 133.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

