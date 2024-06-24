StockNews.com Downgrades Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) to Buy

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on J. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE J opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.18. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $114.09 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.