StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

