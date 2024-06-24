StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 1.0 %

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

