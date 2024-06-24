StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

