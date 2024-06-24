Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.360-0.400 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

