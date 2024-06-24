SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.06

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.06 and last traded at $145.42, with a volume of 494697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.31.

Several research firms have commented on SPXC. UBS Group raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 142.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 56,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 250,494 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

