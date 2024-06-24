SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Security Financial Services INC.’s Largest Position

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,869 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.9% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $66,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 159,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $815,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,455.2% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $64.20. 4,395,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,804,283. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

