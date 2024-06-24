S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 434.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $445.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.89. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

