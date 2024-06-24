Southland Equity Partners LLC Purchases 6,888 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 175,530 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 171,963 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,348,000.

FMB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 123,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,664. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

