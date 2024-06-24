Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.13. 199,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,921. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.