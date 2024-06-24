Southland Equity Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,390,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,856,000.

SCHD traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,601. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

