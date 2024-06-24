Southland Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Southland Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 95,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,233. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

