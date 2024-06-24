Southland Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,682 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

