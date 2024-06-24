Southland Equity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $168.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,218. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.70.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.