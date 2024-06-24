Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,215 First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1,580.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIRR traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,999. The company has a market cap of $964.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $73.97.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

