SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Sells $460,190.80 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keyvan Mohajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Keyvan Mohajer sold 67,994 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $274,695.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,098,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,024,262. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $6,659,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 409,917 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 400,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOUN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

