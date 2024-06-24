SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $628.91 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $628.91 million and $101.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,691.63 or 0.99870901 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00077991 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,484,951 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,631.1911306 with 1,287,283,743.6453247 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.57876084 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $60,297,117.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

