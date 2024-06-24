Single Point Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.42. The company has a market cap of $402.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

