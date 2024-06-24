Single Point Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,953,000 after purchasing an additional 178,554 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,042,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,140,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,847,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,469,000 after purchasing an additional 247,743 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.57. 687,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $65.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

