Single Point Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,211 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,514,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 182,103 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 140,604.0% during the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 70,302 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 309,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,710. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.93.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

