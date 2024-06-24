Single Point Partners LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 470,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 131,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in Bank of America by 6.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 72,251,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,317,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.